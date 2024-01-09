Sinclair Promotes Ryan Moore To SVP, CRO

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair has named Ryan Moore senior vice president and chief revenue officer with responsibility for oversight of sales and revenue growth strategies.

Moore will oversee sales for all of Sinclair’s television stations, networks, including Tennis Channel and Compulse, as well as its marketing technology and managed services company. Moore was previously the company’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer of Sports and Digital.

“Ryan consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership, innovative thinking and a results-oriented approach to driving business growth. As we continue to evolve our cross-platform sales organization, Ryan will play a critical role in our next stage of growth, and we are excited to expand his scope of responsibilities across the company,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of Local Media.

Joining Sinclair in 2013, Moore has held several executive sales leadership positions, including vice president of Digital Sales, senior director of Digital Sales and director of National Digital Sales. Prior to joining Sinclair, Moore held sales leadership roles with Fisher Communications and Belo.

“As we navigate the dynamic landscape of the media industry, I am committed to leading our incredible teams in driving transformative results, fostering strategic partnerships, and maximizing revenue streams,” said Moore. “As Sinclair continues to redefine the future of media, we will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our audience and clients alike.”