Sinclair Appoints Former HP Exec To VP/CIO

BALTIMORE—Brian Bark has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group as vice president/CIO and will be responsible for the broadcaster’s workplace technology strategy, the station group announced this week. Bark will report to Chris Ripley, Sinclair president and CEO.

Sinclair also announced the appointment of Mike Kralee to the positon of vice president/Technical Operations and Deputy CTO. He will be responsible for broadcast and information technology operations. Before this appointment, Kralee was Sinclair vice president/Data Systems and Information Technology services. He will report to Del Parks, senior vice president/CTO.

In addition to creating a vision and goals for its IT-enabled business-related capabilities, Bark will be involved in enabling Sinclair’s digital strategy, developing a next-gen traffic system, identifying ways to monetize ATSC 3.0 and improving workflow through automation.

“This is an exciting time for Sinclair and the broadcast industry, particularly with the deployment of the transformational ATSC 3.0 and other new technologies that allow broadcasters to automate and transact more easily with their partners,” said Bark.

Before joining Sinclair, Bark was Chief Business and Innovation Strategist, Office of the CTO, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Prior to that, Bark held various CIO and executive leadership positions with Smiths Group.