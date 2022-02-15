Silver Spoon, Schrom Partner on New Extended Reality Studio in New York

NEW YORK—Hoping to tap into the rapidly growing demand for virtual production facilities, mixed reality experts Silver Spoon and production house Schrom have partnered to launch a new extended reality (XR) stage in New York.

XR New York will provide content producers from the entertainment industry - including broadcasters, filmmakers, agencies and brands - with a professional level of XR production services and support, the two companies said.

The studio will draw on the expertise of creatives who have worked on such projects as Fox’s “Alter Ego,” “Super Bowl IV,” and national campaigns for Papa Johns, Hardees, Carl’s Jr., Zaxby’s and Dunkin’.

The XR New York studio features include 35’ by 14’ LED walls with back, side, and ceiling panels which are able to be moved as necessary for easy placement. The studio will offer both Unreal Engine and disguise as part of its pipeline for the projects it hosts. The space includes a 100’ by 50’ stage with a polished and leveled floor, soundproofing, and drive-in accessibility. The facility also provides wardrobe and talent spaces, prop room and building, conference rooms, and a chef kitchen.

“At Silver Spoon, we’re always looking for new ways to expand the boundaries of content production through technology,” said Laura Herzing, executive producer, Silver Spoon. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Schrom to offer a much-needed resource to the creative industries in New York and to share our experience in virtual production with the wider community.”

Michael Schrom, director and cinematographer at Schrom, added that “our collaboration with Silver Spoon has created an especially exciting time for future productions. For Directors and Cinematographers, the XR studio will open up new dimensions and possibilities literally in front of their eyes…and their lenses.”