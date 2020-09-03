Signiant Taps Former Aspera CTO as New Customer Solutions Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant has appointed Mike Flathers to the company’s newly created role of chief solutions officer. Flathers will be a member of Signiant’s senior leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Margaret Craig.

Among Flathers’ responsibilities will be to support customer demand for deep engagement on how to employ the Signiant SDCX (Software Defined Content Exchange) SaaS platform to address emerging technical and operational challenges. The ideas that come from this engagement will then be utilized by Signiant’s product development organization.

“As Signiant’s offerings evolve beyond fast file movement, the mission-critical role we play within media companies continues to expand in very interesting ways,” said Craig. “Mike’s knowledge of the industry and his technical skills will be huge assets as we rise to the challenge of working ever more closely with our customers as a strategic partner.”

Flathers joins Signiant having most recently served as IBM Aspera CTO and an IBM Distinguished Engineer. He also previously held positions at Novell and Sorenson Media.