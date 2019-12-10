Signiant Announces New Additions to Sales Team

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant has made a handful of changes to its sales organization, specifically focusing on its SaaS platform, with the company officially announcing hires and promotions of Mike DeBenedictis, Brian Chavez, Greg Hoskin and Matt Gaede.

DeBenedictis joins Signiant as the senior vice president of sales for the Americas, where he will report to CEO Maragaret Craig. DeBenedictis most recently worked for Progress Software working with their SaaS sales team.

Chavez comes on board as the vice president of business development, reporting to DeBenedictis. His past experience includes time at SDVI, Ericsson and Elemental.

Internally, Signiant has promoted Hoskin to the role of managing director, EMEA and APAC. He has also had a trio of additions to his team, including Xavier Gentric, who will be based in France and serving Western Europe; Jens Fischer, responsible for the DACH, Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East region from her base in Germany; and Garry Thompson, who will manage U.K. and Ireland accounts from London.

Another internal move is the promotion of Gaede to director of inside sales.

