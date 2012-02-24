Signiant Adds Senior Management



BURLINGTON, MASS.:Signiant announced the appointment of two industry veterans to top management positions. Tom Canavan, an expert in file-based systems deployment for some of the largest broadcasters and media service providers, has been named senior vice president of strategic development. Lisa Clark, who has developed and positioned several leading media technology brands, has joined as vice president of marketing.



As head of strategic development, Canavan will drive Signiant’s overall solutions strategy, engaging directly with the company’s customer base and partner ecosystem. Most recently, Canavan provided strategic and business consulting services to the media industry, including telecom, technology and private equity firms. Prior to this, he was executive vice president of Ascent Media with management responsibility for Ascent’s global Systems & Technology Services business unit. He was president of A.F. Associates prior to its acquisition by Ascent Media in 2000.



As vice president of marketing, Lisa Clark brings 20 years of accomplishments in building high-value software companies and brands. Prior to joining Signiant, Clark led marketing initiatives for several digital media software companies, including Avid Technology and The FeedRoom. Early in her career, Clark held marketing and editorial positions with Simon & Schuster, National Geographic and ABC News.





