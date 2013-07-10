Shure Promotes Avi Vaidya

NILES, ILL. — Shure announced that Avi Vaidya, senior vice president of Product Development and chief technology officer has been promoted to executive vice president of Product Development and chief technology officer.



Avi Vaidya joined Shure in 2007 from Emerson Network Power, where he was vice president of Global Business Development. Before that, he worked for AT&T and Bell Laboratories for more than 14 years, where he held various engineering management positions.



In his more than 30 years of engineering management experience, Vaidya has been involved in the development and related processes of bringing new products to market, technology research, strategic planning, talent and leadership development, and building successful engineering organizations for large and mid-sized companies. Also, he was involved in collaborative research projects with the University of Wisconsin and the Illinois Institute of Technology.



Vaidya holds nine U.S. patents, has published numerous technical papers, and has received several awards for technical excellence. He has a Master of Engineering Electronics from the Netherlands Universities Foundation, a Master degree in Computer Science, and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

