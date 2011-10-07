Shure opens registration for student recording contest

Shure Incorporated has announced that entry registration for its eighth annual Fantastic Scholastic Recording Competition is open now through Oct. 21 for university and college students nationwide. The competition enables students to record a musical composition with the same high-quality Shure gear used by professionals, and is judged by a panel of renowned musicians and industry professionals. Past judges have included such production luminaries as Ed Cherney, Frank Filipetti and Eliot Scheiner. Last year’s winner was a team from Butler University.

After registration closes, a random drawing will be used to select ten competing schools, each of which will receive a microphone locker from Shure that must be used to complete a recording project. Contents of the locker include one KSM313, two KSM32, two KSM44A, one KSM42, two KSM141, four SM57, two SM27, one Beta 52A, one Beta 57A, one Beta 91A, three Beta 98AMP, two Beta 181/S with additional omni capsules, one SM7B, one VP88 and one A27M.

Competing teams from each school are required to track and mix an original piece of music using the supplied Shure microphones. The recordings will then be judged by a panel of industry professionals based on their overall fidelity, clarity, sonic balance and creativity in selection and placement of the microphones. The winning school will be awarded the entire Shure microphone locker, valued at more than $10,000. In addition, students on one of the winning teams will receive prizes including Shure studio microphones and headphones.

"Every year the caliber of student talent improves, and we’re amazed by the quality of their compositions,” said Terri Hartman, Director of Marketing Communications, Shure Americas. “We’re proud to continue supporting students who are pursing careers in the recording and music industry, and we look forward to another round of impressive submissions this year.”

The contestant schools chosen in the random drawing will be posted on Shure's website on or around Oct. 31. Schools interested in participating can register online.