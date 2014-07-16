Shure Announces Four Senior Executive Promotions

NILES, ILL.— Shure announced the promotions of four senior executives: Ray Crawford, Mark Humrichouser, Meg Madison, and Tom Kundmann.



Crawford was promoted to vice president of Strategic Planning and Integration. He will continue to lead the Corporate Strategy, Global Business Development, and Global Product Management functions. Ray has been with Shure since 2005, before which he was director of Strategy and Business Development at U.S. Robotics Corp. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School for Business.



Humrichouser has been named vice president of the Americas Business Unit. He will continue to lead the Sales, Marketing, and Customer Training and Support functions for North and South America. Before joining Shure in 2006, Mark worked for Sennheiser U.S. as industry team manager, regional sales manager and regional market development manager.



Madison has been promoted to vice president of Human Resources. She will continue to lead the Global Human Resources function. Before she joined Shure in 2005, Madison worked for United Airlines, as a director at Destination Hotels and Resorts and Radisson/Hyatt hotel organizations, and as a manager at Automatic Data Processing.



Kundmann has been named assistant vice president of Product Development and in this role he will continue to lead Digital Wireless Product Development. He has a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree from the University of Illinois-Champaign and holds six U.S. patents in wireless technology. Before joining Shure in 2009, he worked for Motorola Networks in various technical and managerial positions.





