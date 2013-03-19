Sharjah Media launches channel with Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Systems has announced that multiple Dolphin integrated channel devices are to be deployed by Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC) for playout and disaster recovery at its new Sharqiya from Kalba TV installation.

Sharqiya from Kalba TV, the first channel to broadcast from this area of the Emirate, is a brand new installation, and will feature a Pebble Beach Systems Neptune automation system controlling a total of four Dolphin integrated channel devices. Two of the devices will provide main and backup systems for playout, whilst the remaining two act as disaster recovery for the main Sharjah facility.