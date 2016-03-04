SGO and AJA Announce Integration Partnership

MADRID—Software developer SGO and video hardware developer AJA Video Systems are teaming up, as the two companies announced a new integration partnership.

Mistika

As part of the alliance, SGO’s color grading and finishing post-production system Mistika will now be compatible with AJA’s KONA and Corvid video capture and playback cards. This integration of SGO and AJA’s products lines will reportedly boost support for video formats like 4K Stereo 3D dual-link up to 60p HFR frame-rates.

“Our KONA and Corvid families of professional video and audio capture cards have long been the solutions of choice for filmmakers and broadcasters for their reliability and scalability. SGO delivers on that same promise to customers with their advanced Mistika software that supports future-proof workflows and we’re pleased to offer a best-of-breed post-production solution,” said Nick Rashby, president of AJA.

SGO is based in Madrid. AJA has its offices headquarters in Grass Valley, Calif.