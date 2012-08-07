SES to Offer the Latest in Satellite Technology at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM--SES will be conducting a series of seminars on satellite technology at this year's IBC Show. Topics include SAT-IP technology, home entertainment delivered via satellite, hybrid television, 3DTV, and more. In addition to revealing the latest in technological developments, the company also promises to offer exclusive market data and information in these consumer entertainment areas. Planned presentations will address a total of 15 business topics.

In addition, SES will be addressing the growth and development of new markets, with a focus on Africa, one of the fastest-growing regions where satellite is seen as playing a major role in dissemination of high-quality content to millions of households. Information will also be provided on updates to the SES fleet of satellites.

SES will be at stand 1.B51.