Sencore Opens Denver Office

Sencore, a South Dakota-based provider of high-quality signal processing and video delivery solutions has opened a new office in the Denver Tech Center in Englewood, Colo. The Colorado office will help the company—which celebrates 60 years in business in 2011—sustain close ties with present and future customers and facilitate both engineering support and product development.



"Denver is a major technology hub for broadcasters, cable, telco, and satellite companies, and our new office represents Sencore's expanding presence across these markets," said John Suranyi, Sencore chief executive officer. "We are confident that the Denver-based team will help us continue to develop the innovative technology we're known for within the industry. In times that have been tough for many companies, we're grateful to have an opportunity to invest in our own future and the future of the industry."



Members of the sales and engineering teams are currently working in the Colorado office, which opened mid-July. Besides existing and potential customers, the office will also serve Sencore sales partners. Sencore's new offices are located in the Denver Tech Center, 10333 E. Dry Creek Rd., Suite 270, Englewood, Colo., 80112. The phone number is (605) 978-4600.