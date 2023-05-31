Sencore Hires Chad Hassler as Vice President of Sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced that it has hired Chad Hassler as its new vice president of sales. Hassler brings to the company an extensive background in sales leadership and a wealth of experience in the telecommunications and streaming sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad Hassler as our new vice president of sales," said Jeff Zhu, CEO of Sencore. "His extensive experience in sales leadership and his deep understanding of the telecommunications and streaming sectors make him a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that his expertise will play a pivotal role in driving Sencore's continued success in delivering innovative solutions to our valued customers in the broadcast industry."

Prior to joining Sencore, Hassler held the position of chief operating officer and senior vice president of sales North America at TVCoins, a start-up streaming platform. During his 25+ year career, Hassler also served as vice president of North America sales at SeaChange International, where he later assumed the role of chief commercial officer as well as vice president of sales at ATEME SA, playing a crucial role in establishing and leading the team through three years of growth and success.

Hassler’s other sales and leadership positions have included Harmonic, Scopus Video (acquired by Harmonic), and Concurrent Computer Systems.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, and an MBA from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Outside of his professional pursuits, Chad Hassler enjoys spending quality time with his family in the great outdoors and nurturing his passion for golf, often enjoying a round with his son.