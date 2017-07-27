Senate Commerce Committee Schedules FCC Nominee Vote for Aug. 2
WASHINGTON—The Senate Commerce Committee will give their decisions on the nominations of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and commissioner nominees Jessica Rosenworcel and Brendan Carr in an executive session scheduled for Aug. 2. In the same session, the nomination for David Redl as head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration will be voted on.
The full story is available on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
