SCTE Names Chris Bastian CTO

EXTON, PA.—The Society of Cable Television Engineers has announced that Chris Bastian will take over the role of senior vice president and chief technical officer. Bastian will be responsible for all areas of technology and engineering with the goal of ensuring SCTE and its global brand—the International Society of Broadband Experts—maintain a strong role in standardizing and operationalizing advanced technology, including the SCTE Standards Program and SCTE Engineering Committee.

Chris Bastian

Bastian joins SCTE after more than 10 years at Comcast, where he most recently served as the executive director with a focus on Comcast’s Xfinity Wi-Fi network. He also worked as the executive director of network architecture for the Comcast Technology and Product Group as well as the senior director of converged regional area network engineering for the Comcast Network Engineering Group. He also held engineering positions with RCN, Comcast Cellular Communications and the National Security Agency.

SCTE has added a number of senior-level positions in addition to Bastian recently, including Reni Gorman as vice president, learning and development; Deighton Liverpool as vice president, information technology; Terry Maloney as vice president, marketing and business development; and Lindsay Johnston as senior vice president, operations.

Bastian will officially begin in his new position on Dec. 14 at SCTE’s headquarters in Exton, Pa.