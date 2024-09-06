Scripps Promotes Sean Franklin to VP & GM of WLEX
Franklin has served as the station's director of engineering since 2019, overseeing the engineering and production departments and serving on the station's leadership team
CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Sean Franklin to vice president and general manager for WLEX, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate in Lexington, Kentucky, effective Sept. 16.
Franklin has served as the station's director of engineering since 2019, overseeing the engineering and production departments and serving on the station's leadership team.
Prior to his current role, Franklin was vice president of engineering for Cordillera Communications, leading a 12-station engineering group from October 2015 until Scripps acquired the station in 2019. He previously was an operations manager at WLEX and began his career at the station as a production manager.
"Sean is an accomplished and respected local media leader who has a deep understanding of WLEX, the Lexington market and Scripps operations," said Lyn Plantinga, regional vice president and general manager. "His move is a great example of the culture of employee growth and development we are cultivating at Scripps. I look forward to this next chapter for him, and I know our Lexington teams are in great hands."
Franklin graduated from Morehead State University in Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in broadcasting.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.