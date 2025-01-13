Scripps’ Brian Lawlor To Receive 2025 Golden Mic Award

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America said that Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor will receive its 2025 Golden Mic Award, presented at the group’s annual black-tie fundraiser at the Plaza Hotel here on March 10.

Lawlor has been president of Scripps Sports since December of 2022, spearheading E.W. Scripps Co.’s ambitious addition of national and local live sports content to its Ion Media network and its local stations. Before that, Lawlor led the Scripps Local Media division for 14 years, a period of rapid growth that saw the station group expand from 10 to 61 local TV stations.

The Broadcasters Foundation Golden Mic Award is presented annually to an individual for their excellence in and commitment to broadcasting, and their ongoing service to the community at large. The BFOA is the only charity devoted exclusively to helping broadcasters in need from illness or tragedy.

“I am honored at this recognition from the Broadcasters Foundation, a charity that brings much-needed help to our colleagues,” Lawlor said. “I have been a supporter of the Foundation and serve on their Board, and I know first-hand the heartbreaking stories of those who we help.”

Lawlor was named B+C Broadcaster of the Year in 2011, as well as one of the “80 Most Influential People in Television.” He was named “Broadcast Television’s Best Leader” by Radio * Television Business Report. He was the driving force behind Scripps’ launches of such national series as “Right This Minute” and “The List.”

He serves on the boards of the Broadcasters Foundation and the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation.

“Brian is a leader in broadcasting, who guided Scripps to expand their portfolio of stations and become one of the largest television groups in America,” BOFA chairman Scott Herman said. “His hard work at advancing the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation, as well as his contributions to the television industry, makes him a perfect candidate to receive the Golden Mic Award.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Added foundation President Tim McCarthy: “Brian is a highly respected member of the television broadcasting community and a staunch supporter of the Broadcasters Foundation. We are delighted to bestow on him this well-deserved honor.”

For more information about the Broadcasters Foundation, including how to apply for aid or make a donation, visit broadcastersfoundation.org, or contact (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.