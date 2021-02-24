Scripps Board: Boehne to Retire as Board Chair, Williams to Succeed

CINCINNATI—Rich Boehne has announced he will step down as chair of the board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Co. and retire from the board when his term expires on May 3, 2021. Kim Williams will become chair of the board, effective the same date.

Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO, said in a press statement that Boehne has had a hand in driving much of the company’s evolution and value creation over decades. “Rich has left a lasting imprint on our businesses and culture, from his belief in the journalist’s role in bringing light to the world’s injustice to the entrepreneurial mindset he instilled in his team and that remains core to who we are today. Rich’s leadership for over 30 years has been invaluable to our company’s success, and we wish him well as he steps away to pursue other interests and opportunities.”

A director for 13 years and chairman of the board for eight, Boehne served as Scripps’ president and CEO from 2008 to 2017.

(Image credit: E.W. Scripps Co.)

“I’m pleased to complete my service to Scripps at a time when opportunities abound for the enterprise under the strong stewardship of CEO Adam Symson and soon-to-be board chair Kim Williams,” said Boehne.

Williams has served as a director of the board since 2008 and the board’s independent lead director—elected by public, Class A shareholders—since 2018.

“Since she joined the Scripps board, Kim has contributed to the company in so many ways, through her wealth of board experience, deep financial expertise and an innate sense of corporate stewardship – all of which has helped Scripps continue to capitalize on the changing media landscape,” said Symson. “I look forward to her leadership as we set our course as a full-scale television company.”