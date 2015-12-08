Scripps Appoints Mahaney National Recruiting Director

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has announced that Chip Mahaney will serve as national director of news recruitment starting Jan. 4.

Mahaney will lead recruiting efforts for top management positions in the 24 Scripps markets that have local news. The primary focus will be on openings for news directors, assistant news directors and executive producers.

Having been with Scripps since 2008, Mahaney has served as director of digital content, senior director of local operations, and most recently as general manager for the digital division. He also has experience in the newsroom, serving as a sports producer for KTBC-Austin, Texas, assignment editor for KOTV-Tulsa, Okla., managing editor at KDFW-Dallas, and news director at WTVR-Richmond, Va.