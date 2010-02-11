Satellite Update - Feb. 11, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00665[PDF]:
- • Intelsat North America sought FCC approval to use the Ku-band payload of NSS-5 at 20 degrees east longitude (EL) to substitute for the Ku-band payload of Intelsat 603, currently located at 19.95 degrees (EL). The frequency bands requested are 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, 11700-11950 MHz, 12500-12750 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz. NSS-5 is currently licensed by the Netherlands.
- • Intelsat North America has acquired ProtoStar 1 in bankruptcy proceedings and seeks authority to operate the satellite as Intelsat 25 on a non-common carrier basis. The satellite is currently licensed by Papua New Guinea and Intelsat is requesting the satellite be authorized under a U.S. license to operate at 31.5 degrees west longitude (WL). Frequency bands requested include 3400-4200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, and 12250-12750 MHz for space-to-Earth communication and 5845-6645 MHz and 13750-14500 MHz for Earth-to-space communications. Intelsat requested waivers of several FCC rules in both applications.
From FCC Report SAT-00664[PDF]:
- • The FCC extended, with conditions, the license term for Satellite CD Radio's non-geostationary orbit space stations FM-1, FM-2 and FM-3, plus a ground spare. These Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) satellites are authorized to operate in the 2320-2332.5 MHz band (space-to-Earth) and 7025-7075 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Satellite CD Radio is also authorized to use 6422-6425 MHz and 4196.375-4197.125 MHz for telemetry, tracking, and control operations.
- • DirecTV Enterprises LLC received special temporary authority (STA) to conduct in-orbit testing of the DirecTV 12 satellite using the 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 28.35.-28.6 GHz, 29.25-29.5 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space) for 30 days commencing when DirecTV 12 arrives at the 76 degree WL orbital location.
- • Dish Operating LLC has received STA for 180 days to operate EchoStar 1 in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands from 77.15 degrees WL on a non-harmful-interference basis.
- • Iridium LLC was granted STA to continue to test and operate its Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) in the 1616-1617.775 MHz band from Feb. 5, 2010 through Feb. 15, 2010.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox