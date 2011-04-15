Satellite Update – April 15, 2011
These actions are from FCC Report SAT-00770.
- •The FCC's International Bureau Satellite Division granted EchoStar Corporation special temporary authority (STA) to conduct telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands necessary to maintain EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit spare at 61.45 degrees west longitude (WL) for 180 days. EchoStar also received STA for 60 days to continue to operate EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees WL on DBS channels 1-32 using 17.3-17.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (Earth-to-space) with TT&C at 17.305 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.203 GHz and 12.204 GHz (space-to-Earth).
- •Intelsat was granted STA for 30 days to continue to operate the communications payload of Intelsat 709 and provide fixed satellite service from 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 3700-4200 MHz, 5925-6425 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, 12500-12750 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz bands.
- •Estrela do Sul 2 at 63 degrees WL has been added to the FCC's Permitted Space Station List. Each U.S. licensed Earth station with "ALSAT" designated as a point of communications has authority to provide fixed satellite service on conventional Ku-band frequencies to, from, or within the United States through Estrela do Sul 2.
