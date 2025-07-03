FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for July Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—As Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr works to achieve his goal of a “very busy, productive” summer at the FCC, the agency has released a tentative agenda for the July Open Commission Meeting scheduled for July 24.

The FCC described those items as follows:

Accelerating Upgrade Away from Old Copper Line Networks — The FCC will consider a notice of proposed rulemaking that proposes and seeks comment on revisions to its network change disclosure rules and Section 214(a) discontinuance processes to eliminate regulatory barriers and costs, thus encouraging the swift transition to IP-based networks and advanced communications services for consumers. (WC Docket Nos. 25-209, 25-208)

Removing Barriers to Broadband Deployment and Investment — The Commission will consider a Fifth Report and Order, a Fourth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, and Orders on Reconsideration to promote broadband infrastructure deployment by ensuring greater collaboration between utilities and attachers, establishing a timeline for large pole-attachment requests, implementing other improvements to the pole-attachment timeline, and speeding up the contractor approval process. The Commission would seek comment on ways to further facilitate the pole-attachment process and on defining the term “pole” for purposes of Section 224 and would resolve two petitions for reconsideration of prior commission action. (WC Docket No. 17-84)

Moving Closer to AWS-3 Spectrum Auction — The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Second Report and Order that would update 10-year-old AWS-3 service-specific designated entity eligibility requirements to bring those requirements, along with related eligibility requirements contained in the part 1 competitive bidding rules, in line with the Commission’s current auctions practice. (GN Docket Nos. 25-70; 25-71; 13-185)

Streamlined Repeal of Outdated and Obsolete Rules — The Commission will consider a direct final rule that would repeal certain rules identified as outdated and obsolete via a direct final rule procedure and clarify the potential use of the direct final rule procedure in other circumstances in the future. (GN Docket No. 25-133)

Improved Truth-in-Billing and Slamming Rules — The commission will consider a notice of proposed rulemaking proposing to modernize and simplify the commission’s slamming and Truth-in-Billing rules to reflect the evolution of the telecommunications marketplace, retain core consumer protections against unauthorized carrier switches and charges, and reduce regulatory burdens that can stifle innovation. (CG Docket No. 17-169; CC Docket No. 98-170)

988 Text Georouting to Improve Access to the 988 Lifeline — The commission will consider a report and order that would adopt rules to require wireless providers to transmit data that enables text messages sent to the 988 Lifeline to be routed to the closest local crisis center based on a person’s general geographic location. (WC Docket No. 18-336)

The FCC publicly releases the draft text of each item expected to be considered at the next Open Commission Meeting. All these materials will be available on the FCC’s Open Meeting page: www.fcc.gov/openmeeting.

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington. Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live.