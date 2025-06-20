FCC Confirms June 26 Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has confirmed it will hold an open ,eeting on June 26 and has provided an agenda for that meeting.

Prior to the confirmation of Olivia Trusty by the U.S. Senate as a Commissioner on July 17, the FCC had only two Commissioners, prompting speculation that the agency might have to cancel or revise the agenda because it didn’t have the necessary three Commissioners for a quorum.

The FCC described the items on the agenda as follows:

Revisions to Cable Television Rate Regulations (MB Docket No. 02-144); Implementation of Sections of the Cable Television Consumer Protection and Competition Act of 1992: Rate Regulation (MM Docket No. 92-266 and MM Docket No. 93-215); Adoption of Uniform Accounting System for the Provision of Regulated Cable Service (CS Docket No. 94-28).

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would promote competition and economic growth by simplifying and streamlining burdensome cable rate regulations, eliminating unnecessary forms and rules, deregulating certain cable equipment and small cable systems, limiting regulation to residential subscribers, and otherwise reducing regulatory burdens.

Establishing the Digital Opportunity Data Collection (WC Docket No. 19-195); Modernizing the FCC Form 477 Data Program (WC Docket No. 11-10).

SUMMARY: Commission will consider a Report and Order that would eliminate the professional engineer certification requirement for the biannual Broadband Data Collection filings under section 1.7004(d) of the Commission’s rules and instead allow the biannual filings to be certified by a qualified engineer that has relevant minimum experience and education.

Telecommunications Relay Services and Speech-to-Speech Services for Individuals with Hearing and Speech Disabilities (CG Docket No. 03-123); T-Mobile Accessibility Petition for Rulemaking to Amend 47 CFR § 64.604(b)(1) to Eliminate the Requirement that TTY-Based Relay Service be Capable of Communicating with ASCII Format.

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposing to delete a provision in its rules that requires telecommunications relay services providers to support the now obsolete ASCII transmission format.

The meeting will be webcast at: www.fcc.gov/live and will be available on its YouTube channel. Open captioning will be provided as well as a text-only version on the FCC website.