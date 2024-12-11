Samsung TV Plus Launches Exclusive David Letterman FAST Channel

The Samsung TV Plus free streaming service has reached an exclusive agreement to offer "Letterman TV" as a free-ad-supported streaming service in the U.S. and Canada.

The FAST channel will offer “Late Show With David Letterman,” curated moments, and never-before-seen commentary from host David Letterman, where he reminisces about some of his most iconic interviews, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung reported.

“I’m very excited about this,” said Letterman, whose 33-year career as a late-night host spanned tenures on CBS’s “Late Show” from 1993 through 2025 and NBC’s “Late Night With David Letterman” from 1982 until 1993. “Now I can watch myself age without looking in the mirror!”

Walter Kim, executive producer for digital at Letterman’s production company, Worldwide Pants, added that the channel will draw on more than 4,000 hours of content with a 24/7 binge channel and free on-demand with new content being added every month.

The channel’s initial offering includes Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks playing “The Newlywed Game,” Denzel Washington sharing laughs with Don Rickles and Dave, Will Ferrell’s comedic antics, musical performances by legends like Ringo Starr and stunts like Dave working at Taco Bell and jumping into a giant bowl of eggnog.

Viewers can also expect classic celebrity interviews, Top 10 lists, segments like “Stupid Pet Tricks” and holiday specials. Exclusive intros from Letterman will also offer fresh commentary and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, Samsung said.

In the U.S., Letterman TV will also be available on-demand via half-hour compilations of favorite moments that defined late-night television.

"Letterman TV" adds to Samsung TV Plus’s growing portfolio of exclusive content with over 3,000 channels worldwide.