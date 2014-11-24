Samsung Adds 4K Content Offering to SmartTV Firmware

SAN JOSE, Calif. — NanoTech Entertainment announced that it has signed an agreement with Samsung Electronics America to provide the UltraFlix 4K streaming channel on all 2014 Samsung Ultra High-Definition TVs. The transactional video-on-demand 4K network will be available starting Tuesday, November 25, on Samsung UHD TVs as a featured 4K App. With UltraFlix, Samsung UHD TV customers will have one-click access to more than 500 hours of 4K Ultra HD pay-per-view movies, concerts, TV shows and special events, including 100 hours of free content.

UltraFlix and Samsung UHD TVs will deliver 4K content with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, which is four times that of full HD TVs. Designed for HEVC compression, NanoTech’s streaming 4K UHD software achieves up to 50 percent better compression than the H.264 standard. This enables 4K delivery over easily available Internet delivery speeds.