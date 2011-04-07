Ryan Seacrest Foundation to Construct Media Center in Children’s Hospital



The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has announced plans to build an interactive, multimedia broadcast center inside the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.





Called The Voice, it will provide the hospital’s young patients with activities related to the broadcasting industry, including being a disc jockey, interviewing celebrities, watching live performances and listening to music. The project will provide a creative outlet to children and their families during the healing process, and help provide uplifting spirit to the hospital.



The Foundation chose the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for its leading role in developing techniques to support a child’s emotional well-being during their stay.



"Throughout my 20-year career in the entertainment business, I've toured many hospitals and have consistently been amazed by the courage of children and their families in light of the hardships they face," said Ryan Seacrest in a recent press release. “THE VOICE will be a new addition to their existing Child-Life programs and will provide a lively form of interactive entertainment."



The Voice is scheduled to open this summer, and will be located in the Main Hospital’s Colket Atrium.



