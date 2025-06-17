Netflix Houses to Open in Philly, Dallas and Las Vegas

LOS GATOS, Calif.—After nearly two decades of streaming programming into consumer homes, Netflix has announced plans to open “Netflix Homes” that will provide live experiences based on its popular programming.

The Netflix Houses are a relatively new development for the streaming giant but in many ways follow well-travelled efforts by movie and TV companies like Disney and NBCUniversal who who operate theme parks and live venues providing consumer experiences.

Netflix House will unveil its first two locations in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas in late 2025. Then, in 2027, Netflix House will be expanding with a third location in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas.

Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, Netflix House will be a permanent, year-round home for fans that brings some of our most popular shows and movies to life, including Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, and A Knives Out franchise, through immersive story-driven experiences.

Netflix describe that experience as follows: “Imagine sweating it out in an exhilarating round of "Red Light, Green Light" straight out of Squid Game, then suddenly you're in Hawkins rescuing a few friends from the demogorgon. Starring in your own adventure has made you hungry, but luckily, NETFLIX BITES has some delicious dishes inspired by your favorite shows and movies. You can top off the day with a round of mini golf, and visit our shop to buy that "Hellfire Club" T-shirt you've always wanted. Since each Netflix House regularly updates its offerings, you may have an entirely different adventure the next time you come back.”

Netflix isn't entirely new to live events for consumers. The Netflix Houses build on more than 40 previous live experiences for Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Perfect Bite, and NETFLIX BITES, the streamer explained.

“Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can't get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop and taste,” explained Marian Lee, Netflix's chief marketing officer. “This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you've been watching and loving for years – whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession. With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there's always a new reason to come back. We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Netflix described the Netflix House Philadelphia as follows:

"Fans who visit the location housed in the King of Prussia Mall can experience their own Wednesday/ONE PIECE double feature, and top it off with a round of mini golf.

Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts: What starts off as a fun school carnival (shudder!) falls under Wednesday's spell to make for a twisted tour through the macabre. Discover games, mis-fortunes, and horrifying surprises in this immersive exploration of the Eve of the Outcasts Festival.

ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit: Dodge infamous villains and escape the marines in a high-stakes race to reach a mysterious Devil Fruit ahead of the Straw Hats.

Netflix Virtuals (VR Games): Play as the main character inside the worlds of Netflix shows and movies with immersive games from Sandbox VR.

Top 9 (Mini Golf): Nine holes inspired by fan-favorite stories, with a high tech twist that unlocks interactive gameplay.

TUDUM Theater: Catch Netflix shows, movies and fan events on the big screen with all your friends, as well as trivia nights, dine-ins and special talent appearances."

Netflix described the Netflix House Dallas as follows:

"Visitors to the Galleria Dallas location have some terrifying scares to choose from, including a journey into Creel House and one of Squid Game's most thrilling challenges.

Stranger Things: Escape the Dark: In this immersive experience, journey into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople … before the horrors lurking within find you.

Squid Game: Survive the Trials: It's your turn to enter the arena! Play diabolical games, face off against the Front Man, and betray your friends for a chance to win it all.

Netflix RePLAY: Forget the arcade — our game room's packed with physical challenges, immersive story rooms, and retro-style games where you can take on your friends, or play as a team."

Both houses will include NETFLIX BITES, a casual restaurant with food and craft cocktails playing on popular Netflix stories and characters, as well as a shop featuring exclusive merchandise that will update regularly.