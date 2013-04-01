RTW Taps Hofland to Fill Sales Position

COLOGNE, GERMANY─ Arjen Hofland has been named RTW’s new International Sales Manager. Based at RTW’s headquarters in Cologne, Germany, he will oversee all of the pro audio company’s international sales.



RTW has experienced increasing global customer demand as more countries adopt loudness regulations. In his new role, Hofland will focus on current customers in South America, Canada, Australia, the Asia-Pacific regions and parts of Europe. He will also introduce new distributors and dealers to the product line.



With his quarter century of pro audio and video industry experience, Hofland has a knowledge of, and familiarity with, the pro audio and broadcast industries. He has spent time at several top-tier audio and video companies in and around Europe as a manager and in other sales and technical support positions.



