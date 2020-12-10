Ross Video Names Jared Schatz SVP of Vertical Markets & Solutions

OTTAWA—Ross Video has appointed Jared Schatz, a 15-year company veteran, as senior vice president of Vertical Markets & Solutions.

“Jared is one of our most experienced sales professionals and leaders,” notes Jeff Moore, executive vice president and CMO. “He has a deep understanding of our company culture and commitment to customer service, and these attributes will be incredibly important as we accelerate our growth in new vertical markets.”

Schatz has held various sales and sales leadership positions during his tenure with Ross Video. Most recently he was vice president of sales for North America, helping to steer growth in the region and overseeing expansion in sectors such as sports, corporate, legislature and worship production, the company said.

“Ross is continuing to invest in different markets which, although similar in terms of the toolset used, are very diverse when we consider their audiences and working practices,” said Schatz. “I’m delighted to be starting this new chapter of my career with Ross, and our Vertical Market & Solutions team will be focused on leveraging the breadth of our solutions portfolio to give our customers a more unique and tailored experience.”