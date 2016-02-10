Ross Video Expands Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA– Ross Video is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Joyce to its board of directors. Mr. Joyce has extensive experience in both corporate finance and corporate governance. Having spent 23 years with Deloitte, Joyce served a term as the managing partner for the National Capital Region, and he has worked with a number of growth and established companies.



“We are pleased to be able to strengthen our board with someone the caliber of Bruce Joyce,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “His wealth of financial and governance knowledge will benefit Ross as we continue our explosive global growth trajectory.”

Joyce currently serves as an independent director on publicity listed company boards, as well as a private company advisory board and the audit committee of a public sector organization. Most recently, Joyce was the executive-in-residence of the Gerald Schwarz Business School at St. Francis Xavier University, where he developed and led a course on leadership: Conversations with the C-Suite.

Joyce is a fellow of CPA Ontario, is an ICD.D and was the founding chair of the Ottawa Chapter of the Institute of Corporate Directors.