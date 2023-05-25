Ross Video Appoints Rafael Dubois as Regional Sales Director, Northern Europe

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has appointed Rafael Dubois as its new regional sales director, Northern Europe.

In the new role, Dubois will lead a team of regional sales managers and support customers and partners across the territory.

A highly experienced sales and business development professional with over 28 years in the broadcast/media industry, Dubois joins Ross Video from Qvest, a well-known systems integrator, where he was vice president of sales in Europe. Previously, he worked for manufacturers, including S&W, Pebble and Tedial, and service providers, including Arqiva and Ericsson/RedBee.

With a broad understanding of the media industry, his knowledge spans a range of specialist areas such as playout automation, media management, archiving, metadata, streaming, signal distribution and IP-broadcast in both full ownership and managed service models, the company reported.

“Rafael is an excellent addition to a growing team in EMEA,” said Mark Gardner, director of sales, EMEA at Ross Video. “He blends people-centricity with a wealth of broadcast experience – I know our customers and partners are in great hands.”

“I'm thrilled to be part of Ross Video, it’s a company I have admired for some time, not least because of its track record of success and continuous growth,” commented Rafael. “Their customer-centric Code of Ethics coupled with the end-to-end solutions that empower people to create and share world-class content offer a compelling message, and I look forward to working with the Ross team and its customers.”