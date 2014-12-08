Ross Video Appoints Patrick Twomey as Marketing Product Manager, Technical for XPression

IROQUOIS ONTARIO, CANADA– Ross Video announces Patrick Twomey will join the XPression graphics team as marketing product manager—technical. Twomey has been with Ross since June of 2014 as Workflow Solutions manager for their new Streamline Media Asset/Order Management System.

“Ross Video is a thriving, dynamic company with sweeping range of products covering almost every aspect of production technology,” said Twomey. “XPression is becoming the growth leader in the video graphics business, and changing the way the market thinks about not only the traditional insert graphics toolset but the virtual set and augmented reality workflows used in television today. I am very excited to be a part of such a progressive and talented team.”

“Patrick is a known entity in the industry having worked for graphics manufacturers and at the highest levels of broadcast network graphics operations,” said Brian Olson, director of Marketing Product Management and Business Development for XPression.



Prior to Ross Video, Twomey worked at Avid, Chyron, NBC Olympics, CNBC, CBS Sports, Fox Television Stations Group and Optimus, Inc. Throughout his career, he has worked with broadcasters to create workflows that improve productivity, while retaining the high level of brand identity necessary to engage viewers.