Ross Video Adds Matthew Allard to Product Marketing Team
IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video has brought on Matthew Allard as marketing product management content creation manager.
Allard brings 30 years of experience in the broadcast and media sector to Ross in a variety of different companies with roles in product marketing, product management, partner management, business development, and sales in various companies including Microsoft, Chyron, Intel, and Grass Valley.
