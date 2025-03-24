Root Sports Launches New Seattle Mariners Streaming App

NEW YORK—Streaming tech provider ViewLift has announced the launch of the new Root Sports Stream app that deliveres Seattle Mariners games and Root Sports programming directly to fans across the Pacific Northwest, with or without a cable or satellite subscription.

Root Sports Stream is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and TV Everywhere streaming solution available now at RootSportsStream.com and on iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. The App (which is priced at $19.99 per month) will be coming soon to Roku, with further device releases planned.

ViewLift, which provided the technology and services for the launch. now powers streaming platforms for 11 top-tier US professional sports teams.

"Our mission is to help leading sports organizations meet their fans where they are—on the devices and platforms they use every day," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "With the launch of Root Sports Stream, the Mariners are transforming the fan experience in one of the most innovative tech-forward regions of the country. We're proud to add them to the growing list of pro teams who trust ViewLift to power their direct-to-consumer streaming."

ViewLift said that its solutions and technologies are used for streaming platforms for the NHL, and professional teams across that League and the NBA and MLB, as well as the Professional Fighters League, LIV Golf, World Racing Group, and other sports leagues and teams around the world. The company's robust cloud-based platform ensures seamless, buffer-free streaming and supports flexible monetization models, real-time analytics, fan personalization, and rapid deployment.

Chris Wagner of OTT Advisors assisted Root and the Mariners regarding their digital distribution strategy.

The Root Sports Stream app offers:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors