Root Sports Launches New Seattle Mariners Streaming App
ViewLift's streaming technologies and solutions were used for the launch
NEW YORK—Streaming tech provider ViewLift has announced the launch of the new Root Sports Stream app that deliveres Seattle Mariners games and Root Sports programming directly to fans across the Pacific Northwest, with or without a cable or satellite subscription.
Root Sports Stream is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and TV Everywhere streaming solution available now at RootSportsStream.com and on iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. The App (which is priced at $19.99 per month) will be coming soon to Roku, with further device releases planned.
ViewLift, which provided the technology and services for the launch. now powers streaming platforms for 11 top-tier US professional sports teams.
"Our mission is to help leading sports organizations meet their fans where they are—on the devices and platforms they use every day," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "With the launch of Root Sports Stream, the Mariners are transforming the fan experience in one of the most innovative tech-forward regions of the country. We're proud to add them to the growing list of pro teams who trust ViewLift to power their direct-to-consumer streaming."
ViewLift said that its solutions and technologies are used for streaming platforms for the NHL, and professional teams across that League and the NBA and MLB, as well as the Professional Fighters League, LIV Golf, World Racing Group, and other sports leagues and teams around the world. The company's robust cloud-based platform ensures seamless, buffer-free streaming and supports flexible monetization models, real-time analytics, fan personalization, and rapid deployment.
Chris Wagner of OTT Advisors assisted Root and the Mariners regarding their digital distribution strategy.
The Root Sports Stream app offers:
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
- Live and on-demand Mariners baseball
- Full Root Sports programming lineup
- Cross-device access with a user-friendly interface
- Seamless authentication for existing Root Sports subscribers
- Fans can subscribe now at Mariners.com/stream.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
TV Tech Summit: Industry Leaders Tackle Building Audiences With FAST, Streaming, NextGen TV
Max To Debut `The Last Of Us’ with American Sign Language