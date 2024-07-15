Roku Inks Streaming Deal with Sony Pictures Television for New NFL Series

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CULVER CITY, Calif.—Roku has concluded a streaming deal with Sony Pictures Television (SPT) to bring NFL Media’s series “GMFB: Overtime.”

The agreement, which is part of Roku’s ongoing expansion of sports programming, will bring a new two-hour daily NFL sports show to The Roku Channel.

SPT handles distribution for the NFL Media series.

“It is an honor to be the launch partner for ‘GMFB: Overtime,’ the perfect addition to our Roku Sports offering,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports, Roku Media. “This is an exciting milestone in our evolving partnership with the NFL. We look forward to working with both Sony Pictures Television and the NFL to bring millions of fans free access to the latest in the NFL five days a week.”

The “Good Morning Football” has aired on NFL Network the past seven years. “GMFB: Overtime” expands the “Good Morning Football” franchise and will be available to stream for free Monday through Friday from 10 AM-12 PM EST, starting on Monday, July 29.

Produced from NFL Media’s studios in Los Angeles, “GMFB: Overtime” will cover daily NFL developments with news from around the league, interviews with players, coaches, front-office executives, and celebrities, and informative and fun discussions on the topics that mean the most to NFL fans.

Flory Bramnick, executive vice president, distribution, Sony Pictures Television, said: “Partnering with the NFL is a dream come true. Opportunities like ‘GMFB: Overtime’ are special and rare, and I’m grateful to the NFL for entrusting us with this jewel. Roku is the ideal distribution partner for this show because they understand NFL’s power to drive viewership and to create authentic fan engagement. We can’t wait for the series premiere on July 29!”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With ‘GMFB: Overtime,’ we have an incredible opportunity to introduce this unique and beloved brand to an entirely new audience in all 30 NFL markets and beyond,” said David Jurenka, senior vice president and general manager of NFL Media in Los Angeles. “We couldn’t be more excited for this expansion of the GMFB brand.”

The original edition of the Emmy Award-winning “Good Morning Football” will continue to air on NFL Network Monday through Friday at 8 AM EST, returning on Monday, July 29.

“Good Morning Football” and “GMFB: Overtime” are produced by NFL Media, with showrunners Bill Hentschel and Becky Orenstein, and NFL Media’s Vice President of Original Content and Entertainment Angela Ellis as the executive in charge. Seven-time Emmy Award winner Michael Davies of SPT-backed Embassy Row serves as executive producer for both series. SPT handles U.S. distribution for “GMFB: Overtime,” and CBS Media Ventures is selling the ad inventory.