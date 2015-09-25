Rohde & Schwarz Aids UHD Transmission

MUNICH—German soccer fans scored a UHD live transmission using high dynamic range technology of the Super Cup soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen back in early August. German SES Platform Services provided the live encoding signal using Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S AVHE100 headend.

AVHE100

The HDR format was used for the entire production of the match with the R&S AVHE100 handling HEVC encoding, processing and multiplexing of the 4K/UHD program data into a transmittable transport stream. Special data relating to the color space was also transmitted via Astra satellite.

Broadcast stations are launching regular 4K/UHD services over Astra 19.2 degrees starting in September. Technical support will be provided by SES Platform Services, which will use state-of-the-art technology from Rohde & Schwarz. A new hybrid redundancy system will enhance system availability.

Rohde & Schwarz is an electronics group that provides equipment for test and measurement, broadcast and media, secure communications , cybersecurity, radio monitoring and radio locations.