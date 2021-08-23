Rohde & Schwarz and Pixel Power Add New Sales Execs

MUNICH, Germany—Rohde & Schwarz and Pixel Power have appointed two new sales executives to cover their media technology portfolio for broadcasters and post production.

Ben Lloyd, based in the UK, takes over the UK and Nordic region and Alexandre Rouly, based in Barcelona, will lead sales across southern Europe and the Middle East.

As the media industry transitions to software-defined workflows, these two appointments bring strength and experience that further support the companies’ market positions, the company said.

Lloyd comes to R&S with a wide range of experience in helping broadcasters and content providers define workflow requirements and has been at the heart of enabling technical and application solutions for customers throughout his career. A graduate of Southampton Solent University, renowned for its media technology and engineering courses, Lloyd joined Snell Advanced Media as application projects engineer and went on to build his experience and knowledge of specialist sales with a number of leading vendors, most recently at Marquis Broadcast.

Alexandre Rouly (Image credit: Rohde & Schwarz)

Alexandre Rouly has gained a wealth of experience in the digital transformation of the broadcast content chain which will fit in well with Rohde & Schwarz and Pixel Power push into virtualized and cloud-based workflows. After gaining a masters degree from Telecom Bretagne in Brest, a leading centre of excellence in digital technology, Alexandre’s career spanned the telco and media industries, most recently with Ateme and Net Insight, based in Dubai. His fluency in Arabic, French and English will be invaluable as he develops solutions for media enterprises across the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

“R&S and Pixel Power together bring passion, expertise and reliable engineering to the broadcast and media business originally in hardware but now very much in software-defined solutions,” Lloyd said. “I am very excited to help customers understand our portfolio for studio production, post and playout, that come with the R&S quality and innovation.”

Rouly said “The transition to highly automated production and delivery systems, while retaining the highest quality, has accelerated rapidly. Today media companies are keen to build scalable, responsive, practical software-based architectures, and as a group we are well placed to deliver on our customers’ expectations.”

Jörg Fries, vice president broadcast, amplifiers and media at Rohde & Schwarz, added “We are delighted to welcome Ben and Alexandre to the European sales team. Their experience, enthusiasm and determination to help customers achieve their desired workflow goals through our range of technologies will be a great asset to both us and our customers in broadcast and post production.

Ben Lloyd joined in July 2021; Alexandre Rouly at the beginning of August.