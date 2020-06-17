Virtual 4K 4Charity Run Raises $21,000

PORTLAND, Ore.—Swapping out Las Vegas’ Sunset Park for running trails near their homes, supporters and sponsors of the annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run that typically takes place during the NAB Show still turned out to the tune of $21,000 raised for COVID-19 relief and nonprofits, according to race organizers.

With the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and forced to go virtual, the 4K 4Charity also went virtual, allowing participants to complete either a 4K (2.49 mile) or 8K (4.97 mile) distance on a route of their choice and at their own pace between April 21 and June 1. Elemental says that there were participants from 158 companies across 24 countries in the virtual run.

The $21,000 in net donations are being provided to organizations that provide COVID-19 relief, UNICEF and the National Center for Women & Information Technology, which focuses on increasing diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

Following this virtual run, 4K 4Charity Fun Run event organizers have confirmed that the other 4K and 8K runs on the schedule for 2020 will be virtual as well. This includes the event planned for IBC 2020 (IBC cancelled its physical show for a virtual one) and the SMPTE Annual Tech Conference (no definitive decision has been made on this conference).

“Congratulations to all our sponsors and individual supporters! You have made an impact—and history by completing our first-ever 4K 4Charity virtual run,” said Laura Barber, co-founder of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run series.