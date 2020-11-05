Virtual 4K 4Charity Fun Run for SMPTE 2020 Now Open

PORTLAND, Ore.—On your mark, get set, go and register for SMPTE 2020’s 4K 4Charity Fun Run that, like the conference, will take place virtually this year. Registration is now open for the event for both the 4K and 8K distances.

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run is an annual event that raises money for nonprofits that are focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in the technology industry. This year’s beneficiaries include Technovation, a global tech education nonprofit for girls and families to become leaders, creators and problem-solvers, and UNICEF, working with frontline responders in more than 190 countries to keep children healthy and learning, as well as UNICEF efforts to deal with COVID-19.

As for the run, participants will sign up for either the 4K (2.49 miles) or 8K (4.97 miles) distance. Being a virtual event, they will run, walk or jog that distance at a time and place convenient for them by Dec. 16. They are encouraged to share how they are participating on social media with the tag @4K4Charity. Registrants will still receive a finishers medal via mail.

This is the final 4K 4Charity run for 2020, after having conducted virtual runs for the virtual IBC and NAB conferences. NAB’s virtual run raised $21,000 .

The event is hosted by AWS Elemental.