Riello Joins Artel as VP Product Development

WESTFORD, MASS.—IP- and fiber-based media transport system provider Artel Video Systems has a new Vice President of Product Development, officially appointing Chris Riello to the position.

Riello comes to Artel after most recently service as the vice president of engineering at Cambridge Technology. Prior to that, he held multiple positions at Sycamore Networks (now Coriant), as well as ADC Telecommunications.

Riello will join Artel’s management committee and help define the strategic direction of Artel’s product portfolio.