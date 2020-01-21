Riedel Taps de la Torre as Sales Manager, Western U.S.

BURBANK, Calif.—Riedel Communications has announced the hire of Ernesto de la Torre as its new regional sales manager for the western U.S.

Ernesto de la Torre

De la Torre joins Riedel having spent the last 16 years at Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, most recently as a business development manager, Engineered Services, in Los Angeles. During his time at Bexel, de la Torre also was a business development manager for the U.S. and Latin America, and a strategic account manager for Riedel’s rental services division.

“His [de la Torre’s] hands-on experience in the creation of new business opportunities, as well as the strengthening of existing relationships, will go a long way as we continue to ride the momentum for our solutions here in the U.S.,” said Rich Zabel, vice president of sales for Riedel Communications in North America, who de la Torre will report to.