Riedel Promotes Lommori to Head North America Technical Sales

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communication’s latest appointment is an in-house one, announcing that Jeremy Lommori has been promoted as the head of technical sales and support for Riedel North America. He most recently served as Riedel North America’s systems consultant.

In his new role, Lommori will oversee the systems and support engineering team. He will be based out of Burbank, Calif., and report to Joyce Bente, president of Riedel North America.

Prior to joining Riedel Communications, Lommori served as the live production manager at Mars Hill Church, and as senior production engineer at Azusa Pacific University.