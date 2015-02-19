Riedel Australia Adds Ian Hamilton and Julian Hewitt

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications has appointed Ian Hamilton to the role of general manager and Julian Hewitt to the role of technical operations manager for Riedel Australia.



Hamilton has worked with Riedel equipment since it first became available on the Australian market, and he has designed and guided implementation of Riedel solutions in eventwide data, communications, and broadcast networks for many of Australia’s high-profile live events and productions.



In stepping into his role as general manager of Riedel Australia, Hamilton replaces Cameron O’Neill, who is taking charge of Riedel’s Asia-Pacific operations from the company’s Tokyo office. Prior to taking on this position, Hamilton led his own design and technical production firm. As a freelance contractor, he worked as Riedel’s technical coordinator for the 2013 International Fleet Review, part of the celebrations to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the entry of the first Royal Australian Navy fleet in Sydney Harbour. Earlier, as the technical coordinator for the City of Sydney Council from 2010 to 2012, he was responsible for the technical operational delivery of the Sydney New Year’s Eve fireworks and Sydney Harbour Bridge effects.



Hamilton has overseen numerous live events for government agencies and organizations, and his work for clients in the commercial sector includes production manager roles for dozens of live events, ranging from sports competitions, corporate events, and auto shows to high-profile theater, dance, opera, and rock performances.



As technical operations manager for Riedel Australia, Hewitt will be responsible for the logistics of getting gear and people to the right places at the right times. In addition, he is responsible for making sure that all of the equipment is in the best possible working order, further increasing our reliability in mission-critical applications.



Hewitt joins Riedel Australia after most recently serving as technical support technician at the Sydney Opera House, a long-time user of Riedel solutions. He earlier was the audio operator for the Bell Shakespeare theatre company. Prior to that, Hewitt provided support for local arts and music festivals, as well as an array of high-profile live news, sports, and entertainment broadcast events.