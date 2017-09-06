Riedel Adds Phil Stein as VP Strategic Accounts, Eastern U.S.

Phil Stein



BURBANK, CALIF.—Riedel North America is bringing Phil Stein onboard as its new vice president of strategic accounts for the eastern U.S. Stein will be responsible for expanding Riedel’s market presence among high-profile accounts in the eastern half of the country.

Stein joins Riedel North America after seven years with EVS Broadcast Equipment as its Americas sales manager. He also previously served as the broadcast coordinator for the NHL.

Stein will report to Joyce Bente, president and CEO of Riedel North America.