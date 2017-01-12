Riedel Hires Monterrubio to Technical Services Staff

BURBANK, CALIF.—Riedel North America’s technical services department has brought on Alfred Monterrubio in the position of service and support engineer.

Monterrubio comes to Riedel after having spent the last nine years at Marshall Electronics as a quality manager in its broadcast division. Other past positions included software associate at Delphi Electronics and Safety.

Monterrubio will be based out of Riedel’s North America headquarters in Burbank, Calif.