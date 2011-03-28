RF Specialties Opens New Facility

Jim Schoedler

RF Specialties of Texas announces the opening of a Denver, CO office by veteran broadcast engineer Jim Schoedler. Owner Dan Sessler announced that Schoedler will add the fourth office to the Texas division of RF Specialties and will represent the company and its products throughout the Midwest. A resident of Denver, Colo. for nearly 10 years, Schoedler was CTO for Rocky Mountain PBS, a four station statewide public television network.



Schoedler holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania Moore School of Electrical Engineering and La Salle College in Philadelphia, PA. Industry affiliations include Rocky Mountain Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers where he is currently president and past chairman of the Denver Chapter of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and the IEEE’s Broadcast Technology Society. In 2005 he received the Award for Outstanding Service to the Society from SMPTE.



His broadcasting career began with Group W Satellite as a research engineer, developing automation systems technology for the Group W television stations and satellite operations center in Stamford, Conn. He later worked as a consultant to the National Broadcasting Company in New York providing instructional courses in digital systems.



Schoedler has made numerous presentations to industry groups on topics as varied as digital television transmission, terrestrial datacasting, structured cabling, the DTV transition and digital signage and in 2005 chaired a session on television test and measurement at the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference.



