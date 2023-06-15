Reelgood Debuts AI Streaming Assistant

SAN FRANCISCO—The streaming platform Reelgood has announced the launch of Cue, a new tool that it is billing as the entertainment industry's first AI assistant to help users figure out what to watch.

Using Reelgood's sophisticated data platform and machine learning algorithms, Cue analyzes what a user has watched, loved, liked, and disliked and then matches that information against billions of data points on the entertainment preferences of over 100 million users.

Based on that analysis, it is then able to tell the user whether it will like or dislike a piece of content.

"You'll be surprised to see that Cue often understands your tastes even better than you do," says Reelgood founder and CEO David Sanderson.

To access Cue, users can open Reelgood's iOS app, visit any movie or show, and tap "Should you watch this?" to get a recommendation.