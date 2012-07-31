Redbyte Featuring Converters and More at IBC Show
AMSTERDAM—Redbyte will be showing off selected audio and video products from the company’s extensive catalog at this year’s IBC show. Look for the latest in up/down/cross converters, multiviewers, audio monitoring gear, and test pattern generators, including the MD-CROSS, a portable converter that features 54 test patterns and an easy-to-use push button and LCD control system.
Redbyte will also be showing its small-footprint Decimator 2 which converts 3 G, HD, and SD SDI signals to both HDMI and NTSC/PAL video, with simultaneous scaling on both outputs and a de-embedded analog audio output.
Redbyte will be at stand 8.B91.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox