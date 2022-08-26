Ralf Jacob Joins TelevisaUnivision as EVP of Global Broadcast Engineering

MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision has announced the appointment of Ralf Jacob as executive vice president of global broadcast engineering.

Jacob will be implementing what the company is calling a “major global engineering transformation” and will report directly to Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision, Alfonso de Angoitia, executive chairman of the board of TelevisaUnivision and co-CEO of TelevisaUnivision Mexico, and Bernardo Gómez, co-CEO of TelevisaUnivision Mexico.

In his new role, Jacob will serve as the key technology leader responsible for implementing the company’s global engineering transformation, by enabling cloud integration and other leading-edge technologies for the distribution of TelevisaUnivision’s content on all platforms, the company said.

Jacob will also oversee the company’s strategic partnership with Google around all content supply-chain technology, focused on streamlining media infrastructure to ensure efficiencies, stability, and scalability globally.

“We are excited to welcome Ralf to the TelevisaUnivision leadership team,” said Wade Davis. “His engineering expertise and deep technological acumen will help elevate and strengthen our programming infrastructure and bring our award-winning shows and acclaimed tentpoles to nearly 600 million Spanish-speakers through a seamless viewing experience. Ralf’s leadership, knowledge, and skill are a formula for success in the ever-changing and highly competitive media industry.”

Jacob joins the TelevisaUnivision team from Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS), where he served as chief revenue officer and then president.

There, he led the efforts to grow VDMS’s streaming business by over 300% and achieved 12% of the world’s internet traffic flow through VDMS, and managed over 45,000 live-event broadcasts, including some of the world’s largest sports and musical franchises.

Previously, Jacob was CEO of upLynk, which VDMS later acquired. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Computer Science from Fachhochschule Wiesbaden, Germany.